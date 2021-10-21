The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $576.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $520.00 to $576.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $60.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $40.18 EPS.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.19.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $407.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

