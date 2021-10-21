The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $121.80. 399,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.19. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

