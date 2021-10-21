The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,943 shares of company stock worth $11,802,770. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $40,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $2,070,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.