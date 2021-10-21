The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,239 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

