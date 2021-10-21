The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 9,749 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

