The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,185 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 221.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

