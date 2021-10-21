The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 26,188 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $424,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $556,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

