The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Columbus McKinnon worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 227.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

