The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,786 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Conduent were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conduent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

