The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.18. The Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Middleby by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 21.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.89. 463,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

