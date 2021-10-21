The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNC. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.46. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $213.01. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

