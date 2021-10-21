The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $213.01.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

