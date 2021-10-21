The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.28.

NYSE PG opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

