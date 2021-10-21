The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3,717.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $167,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $301.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.18. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

