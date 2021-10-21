The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,269 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.33% of The Williams Companies worth $107,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,819,000 after buying an additional 634,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,495,000 after buying an additional 395,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

