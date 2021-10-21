The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

