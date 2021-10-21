THEKEY Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $315,285.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

