TheStreet Upgrades The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,770 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

