thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in September

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,823,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 1,461,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,646.0 days.

Shares of TYEKF opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

