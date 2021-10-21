Tilray Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

TLRY stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after buying an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $19,950,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

