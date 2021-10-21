Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Down 3.9%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.36. 2,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.69 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 160.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

