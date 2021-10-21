Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,060 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

