Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

