Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Shares of ROP opened at $474.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

