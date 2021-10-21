Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

BLDR stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.