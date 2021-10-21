Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.44 Million in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 74.6% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

