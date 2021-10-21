Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,346 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

