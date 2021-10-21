Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $26.71 on Thursday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

