Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

TM opened at $177.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.