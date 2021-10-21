Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,860 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,136,000 after purchasing an additional 455,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

