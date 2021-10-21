Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 763 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $243.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94. The company has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

