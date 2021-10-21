Todd Olson Anthony Buys 1,021 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,498.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$531,300.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,190.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,225.00.

Shares of FR opened at C$15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.08. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.54.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

