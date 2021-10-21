TOWER (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0499 on Exchanges

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $1.79 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00196123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00094678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

