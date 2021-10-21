TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Cowen

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.30.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $34.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 301,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

