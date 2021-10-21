Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.67. 30,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.