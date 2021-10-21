Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.65.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $9.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,436. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.