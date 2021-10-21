Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.01. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

