Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,868 call options on the company. This is an increase of 899% compared to the average volume of 187 call options.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Get agilon health alerts:

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.