Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,734% compared to the typical daily volume of 155 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth about $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.25 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

