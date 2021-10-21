TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $60,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 667,911 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,221,000 after purchasing an additional 739,589 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,440,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 526,753 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.28. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

