Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

