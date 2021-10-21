TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of TSC traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 3,137,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,722. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $982.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriState Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of TriState Capital worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.