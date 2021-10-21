TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.
Shares of TSC traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 3,137,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,722. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $982.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
TSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
TriState Capital Company Profile
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
