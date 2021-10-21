Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Buys £37,798.31 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Elizabeth Dixon purchased 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £37,798.31 ($49,383.73).

Tristel stock opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of £226.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86. Tristel plc has a one year low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 592.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 605.29.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

