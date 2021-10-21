Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

TBK traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.03. 7,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $112.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 in the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

