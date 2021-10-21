Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Group’s focus on improving organic growth has been reasonably strong, based on the addition of products and services, expansion of operating capacity and marketing of a complete product portfolio. The company holds a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. Increased production rates for commercial narrow-body planes has been boosting its organic sales prospects. The fiscal 2022 budget includes $753 billion as funding for the Pentagon, reflecting 1.7% growth over the prior year’s budget. Such encouraging spending provisions by the U.S. administration are expected to significantly boost growth prospects of Triumph Group. In the past year, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, expanded import tariff for steel and aluminum may push up its costs for manufacturing stocks like Triumph Group.”

TGI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of TGI opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

