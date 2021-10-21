Truist Initiates Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Stock analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34. Squarespace has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $50,404,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.