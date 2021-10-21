Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.33. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

