Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $883.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,444,000 after buying an additional 62,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

