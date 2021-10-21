Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

