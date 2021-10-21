Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $467.65.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $366.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.